Don’t be fooled by the Southern Poverty Law Center labeling Moms for Liberty as an antigovernment group that opposes democracy.

It is a group dedicated to empowering parents to defend their parental rights regarding what is being taught in our schools and to oppose government policies that hurt our children and families.

Teachers are to teach the three R’s, and everything else is the job of parents in the home.

Linda Spitzer

Warwick Township