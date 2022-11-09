To the letter writer who condemned former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement (“Election deniers are existential threat,” Oct. 28):

I’m a MAGA citizen and proud of it. Were you in another country between 2016 and 2020, when I believe everything was so good under Trump? Now look what’s going on under President Joe Biden, who I view as a failed president. I believe that he constantly lies and that his son is a disgrace.

I guess the letter writer’s movement would be called MAPA: Make America Poor Again.

Leon Yoder

Leacock Township