I was amused by the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Disappointed by Lititz fireworks.”

Those who regularly attend the Lititz Fourth of July show know that, in recent years, construction in what was previously the “drop zone” has forced a relocation and a reduction in size of the safety cordon required for fireworks displays.

This has resulted in the need to use smaller charges for the aerial display. The designers have responded to these limitations by producing a pyrotechnic show that is spectacular but closer to the ground. Paired with a synchronized soundtrack through a concert-size sound system provided by Clair Global, it is easily the best show in the area.

It should be noted that this show is best enjoyed by those who have paid admission for the day and watch from the park’s viewing area. Those who chose to eschew that payment and watch from a remote location get what they paid for.

Robert Ulrich

Lititz