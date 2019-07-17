In a July 10 letter (“Early flag not a symbol of slavery”) about Colin Kaepernick and the first American flag, the writer wonders whether Kaepernick understands “just what the American flag stands for.”
After acknowledging that “there were slaves when the first flag was displayed,” the writer claims “that flag was a symbol of ... a nation of freedoms.” Oddly, he misses the contradiction of his own words — slaves in a nation of freedoms?
He continues, “The flag is a symbol of the brave men and women who fought and ... gave their lives for those freedoms,” without mentioning the slaves and their descendants who sacrificed their lives during American wars without enjoying the rights and freedoms of their white comrades.
Then he concludes, “It’s a stretch to equate the (early) flag with slavery and not as a symbol of freedom” — again, the irony. Not until after the Emancipation Proclamation could such a claim even be considered valid. Kaepernick sacrificed his career and millions when he “took a knee.” So he’s not “laughing all the way to the bank” (the writer’s words). He has been essentially blackballed by the NFL.
The writer should consider what it has been like for African Americans in this country, first as slaves, then since the Civil War. If the writer could walk in a black person’s shoes, he would learn how it feels.
Kaepernick understands what our flag represents. It’s his letter-writing critic who doesn’t fully grasp its true meaning and spirit.
Frank Byrne
Lancaster