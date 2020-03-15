In response to the March 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Unjustified actions against Trump”:

Stop watching Fox News. No other president had 14 aides, donors or advisers indicted or imprisoned, or hired multiple staff members unable to pass security clearances. Gullibility is what con men groom. To believe the Steele dossier began the investigation into Donald Trump and to cite “invalid subpoenas’’ regarding impeachment is shocking. Just distractions for people who’d buy the Brooklyn Bridge.

Trump gouges his prey. Grinning, he tricked you into believing he was a successful businessman. He laughed at you confidently, knowing you’d vote for him even if he “shot someone on Fifth Avenue.’’ He had you sized up correctly. He bankrupted his casinos, stiffing thousands of people, and lost $400 million of his father’s money.

Impeachment is a constitutional remedy, not a criminal trial. Presenting legal arguments/sworn testimony, the House proved Trump is a national security risk and that he obstructed justice. Trump ordered indebted political servants to ignore legal subpoenas under a “blanket immunity’’ ruled unconstitutional by an earlier Supreme Court decision.

Trump’s betrayal is a dangerous internal threat to our security and laws. The House’s case was proven and Republicans perjured their oath. Trump’s corruption of the Constitution and devotion only to self-interest are now sanctioned by Republican senators, including Pat Toomey. They essentially defended Trump’s shooting of our Constitution on Fifth Avenue.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

You’ll reminisce about when citizens weren’t investigated and jailed as state enemies, journalists freely informed citizens, there were three branches of government, and our judicial system wasn’t an arm of would-be dictator Trump.

J.L. Trihon

West Lampeter Township