I am responding to criticism of the Lancaster County Community Foundation for requiring nonprofit organizations participating in the ExtraGive to be more transparent about their values.

It is hard for me to fathom how anyone can be “dismayed to learn of (the Community Foundation’s) Non-Discrimination ... and Anti-Hate policies,” as the writer of the Nov. 27 letter “ExtraGive policies divided community” was.

It is also hard for me to fathom why anyone would be in favor of supporting organizations that can’t abide by such policies.

The Community Foundation has a very clearly articulated rationale for its decision, which is laid out succinctly on its website: extragive.org/info/faq.

It isn’t difficult for anyone who is willing to do the most minimal research to rise above the noise and read for themselves the details of this new policy.

I believe that those who are crying foul are creating their own narrative of victimization, ignoring the fact that the Community Foundation recognizes — and states in writing — that “some religious organizations may be exempt from certain legal requirements related to nondiscrimination.”

In this, the Community Foundation is giving some organizations a wide berth. What’s more, the Community Foundation did not dictate the specific verbiage that nonprofits must use in their individual nondiscrimination and anti-hate policies. It simply required nonprofits to own up to their values, so that donors could make informed decisions about how to make a positive impact here in Lancaster County.

We should be asking all Lancaster organizations — both for-profit and nonprofit — to have and abide by anti-hate policies, and to be willing to stand against discriminatory practices.

I’m proud of the Lancaster County Community Foundation for its actions and proudly support the ExtraGive.

Robin Sarratt

Lancaster