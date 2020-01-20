Upon reading the newspaper Jan. 14, two letters drew my attention. In “If you don’t like America ...” why does the writer assume that if your opinions differ from theirs, you should leave the U.S. and go to another country? The 2016 popular vote favored a Democrat, and regardless of those voters’ strong dislike for the impeached president, they love this country. They are fighting to save it.
Our country allows for disagreement. In fact, some dislike President Donald Trump (among other reasons) for his disregard for our country’s laws. Trump’s wants, needs and greed are put before the country’s. He consistently tries to do as he pleases regardless of the law, and on several occasions has said he doesn’t feel we need to follow the Constitution.
In the letter “Liberals abuse the Constitution,” the writer states that the Democrats are abusing the Constitution. The writer is correct about the Electoral College. However, our Founding Fathers did not envision a country of our magnitude. Every person who votes deserves their vote to count — one person one vote. That is the true way to elect an official.
If the letter writer wants to discuss abuse of the founding principles, he need look no further than within the heart of the man in the White House. Our Founding Fathers expected an educated, respectful, polished leader. They never anticipated that the president would look for another country’s help in winning an election, nor did they expect their leaders to demonstrate such foul, manipulative, lowly behavior.
Anita Ruff
East Hempfield Township