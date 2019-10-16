The website of Church World Service headlines this message: “We have one goal: building a world where there is enough for all.”
Contrary to what an Oct. 2 letter writer alleged (“Church World Service agenda”), the organization has no hidden agenda. Its mission stands right out in the open, and it is to respond as helpfully as possible to the needs of the most vulnerable people, wherever they may be in the world (including the United States).
I am thankful the letter writer accusing Church World Service did not hide his own agenda but closed with, “America First. Americans First.” Such a slogan may sound right to Americans struggling with economic shifts and the constant barrage of falsehoods from television, radio and social media aimed at stoking resentment and dividing us, but it is shortsighted and misleading.
Immigrants have long strengthened America and continue to do so. American jobs are not lost to immigrants — anybody want to pick tomatoes? — but to automation and outsourcing.
Until recently, conservatives opposed protectionism, and that the policies of protectionism seem suddenly favored because of their appeal to nativists in our nation does not make them any wiser or better for Americans.
But such political disagreements aside, Church World Service is an outstanding organization dedicated to helping the vulnerable people in our world and, importantly, helping them to pull together and help themselves. It has no hidden agenda, and false witness suggesting it does needs to be exposed and countered, lest much good be lost.
The Rev. Richard E. Sindall
Lititz