In regard to the Nov. 4 letter “Concern about armed citizens,” I would like to offer the following.

The letter writer, in addressing the armed bystander at Park City Center, asks the question “But what if a shot had struck an innocent bystander?”

Well, it had. A women was struck in the arm. But not by the law-abiding, permit-carrying armed bystander. But, according to police charges, by a 16-year-old who cannot legally own or possess a handgun. Did that stop him? No. He had what police say was a stolen handgun and seemingly had no concerns about others in the area when he began shooting.

Did he care if anyone else got hit? It seems not.

The letter writer also asked why, if you are shopping, someone needs to carry a gun. But she answers her own question by recounting the event at Park City Center: not to be the aggressor, but to be the defender.

Yes, we would like all law enforcement to be present to handle situations like this one, but officers cannot be everywhere. I know several people who have concealed-carry permits, and their reason for doing so is to be able to protect themselves, their families or other innocent bystanders if the need arises. They are all properly trained in firearm usage and safety situations.

It takes a special kind of person to be in law enforcement and to be a first responder. Kudos to all of them. Let’s be thankful they haven’t stopped caring.

Patricia White

Rapho Township