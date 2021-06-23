The June 16 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Commissioner slams proposal” begins: “Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons on (June 15) urged Congress not to burden future generations with debt to pay for a big infrastructure proposal backed by President Joe Biden.”

Parsons doesn’t mention that the American Jobs Plan, as proposed, would be paid for by increasing taxes on corporations and the super-rich — not by “future generations.”

Furthermore, I believe that the American Jobs Plan, estimated to cost about $2 trillion, would pay for itself many times over — and soon. And creating a clean energy economy now could prevent future generations from being burdened by having to pay trillions for future climate disasters.

The American Jobs Plan would create 18.6 million jobs that would be local, with union scale wages and good benefits, and would result in an almost $5,000 boost in annual household income for middle-class Americans, according to Moody’s Analytics.

Meanwhile, cheap, self-driving electric cars powered by clean energy could save the average American family more than $5,600 per year, putting an additional $1 trillion per year into Americans’ pockets by 2030, according to the think tank RethinkX.

The American Jobs Plan would create a clean energy grid, which would provide an unlimited supply of solar/wind electricity (with storage) costing less than half the price of fossil fuel energy by 2030, and it will continue to get cheaper after that, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

National polls have found strong bipartisan support for the American Jobs Plan.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township