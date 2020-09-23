I hear, read and see how some people have come out of the woodwork to criticize District Court Judge Bruce Roth for setting bail at $1 million for some of the “protesters” charged with felony arson, rioting, vandalism and other charges.

In my opinion, these are extremely serious charges. Lancaster city police brought these charges, not Roth. However, he has a responsibility to take the seriousness of the charges, along with public safety, into account when setting bail. He did just that, in my opinion, and I thank him for attempting to protect the public.

Roth and Judge Dennis Reinaker held hearings related to the original bail amounts. As a result of input from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the defendants’ attorneys, the judges reduced the amount of bail substantially in several cases. Let’s hope that these decisions — which were properly made with input from all interested parties and made it so much easier for these individuals to post bail — do not result in any of these individuals returning to the streets and threatening further public harm.

Arthur Morris

Former Lancaster city mayor