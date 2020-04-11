Recently, the world received the sad news that John Prine, American folk singer and songwriter, died at age 73 from complications caused by COVID-19. Prine was a master at having us take a closer look at everyday life and in having us appreciate the beauty and good that surround us.

He will be missed by many friends, fans and musicians. Bob Dylan himself considered Prine one of his favorite songwriters.

I had the great pleasure of performing with Prine at a Philadelphia Folk Festival workshop in the 1970s. He was a brilliant performer and songwriter, who possessed a great sense of humor and a humble and giving personality.

He will live on in his touching music and lyrics and in the many, many lives he touched and inspired.

RIP, John Prine.

Sandy Zerby

East Hempfield Township