A nod to the efforts of the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center. Whether you choose to be vaccinated or not is a personal choice. Regardless of your choice, I’d like to point out what an amazing feat is being accomplished at the former Bon-Ton store.

We as Americans need to get back to celebrating our ingenuity, resourcefulness, diversity and cooperation — as illustrated at this center. Moving thousands of people per day through the center requires a combination of individuals from all walks of life and different working backgrounds.

The setup is massive and impressive, and while the wait is sometimes long, the lines keep moving. People are stationed everywhere to help guide you and cheer you on.

This process isn’t lacking in stress; feelings of nervous expectation and uncertainty can jangle anyone’s nerves. But thought and effort have been put forth to make certain that things go as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Not the work of just one large corporation for its own gain, this is the cooperative effort of many local organizations. Who ever thought that might happen? From the greeters, to the COVID-19 screener, to the check-in persons, to those directing indoor traffic, to the staff members giving the shots — all were helpful, friendly and kind.

Thank you to all who are working at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, putting in long hours and doing a terrific job.

Something to celebrate and be proud of? My family thinks so.

Mindy Aument

East Hempfield Township