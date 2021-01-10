Congratulations to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Hawkes on a job well done (“Longtime local storyteller bids a grateful farewell,” Jan. 3).

You leave behind a wonderful legacy of reporting and educating the Lancaster community. I am particularly impressed with your early and excellent reporting of the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping us abreast of how it has impacted our community.

The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum currently has an intern doing a living history of our pandemic. She is gathering information from the many front-line workers, including physicians, nurses and local hospital officials, as well as people afflicted with the disease. She benefited considerably from the stories you recorded in LNP | LancasterOnline. We offer you our gratitude and best wishes for a beautiful retirement.

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D.

Lancaster Township