Kudos to the writer of the Feb. 10 letter “Have compassion for the women.” As the writer states, “More men have been weighing in on abortion.”

It boggles my mind to think that any man actually feels qualified to even comment on this issue. So please don’t pretend you know anything about this difficult decision.

The anti-abortion arguments almost always come down to individual religious beliefs and, in my view, have nothing to do with the age-old argument about the rights of the fetus.

I found it interesting to see some anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers (both men and women) holding signs during protests stating, “My body, my decision.” Well, that sums it up for abortion, too. I couldn’t phrase it any better.

Shirley Cross

West Lampeter Township