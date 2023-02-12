I agree with Lauren Manelius’ column in the Feb. 5 Perspective section (“On Taylor Enterline and our failed racial reckoning”).

In my view, Taylor Enterline should not be incarcerated for her involvement in the 2020 protest that followed the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz, a mentally ill Lancaster city resident.

Instead, Judge Merrill Spahn should be encouraged to act with discretion, impose the minimum sentence allowed by law and then suspend it.

Such action would reflect the best values of our community, which I believe is improved by Taylor Enterline’s presence among us.

Harold A. Penner

Akron