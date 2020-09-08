What’s the most prized commodity we have (or don’t have) as people who interact with each other on a daily basis?

Is it intelligence? Giftedness? Relatability? Kindness? These are all nice and important, but humility really is the key to every other good character trait that might follow it. Humility is the springboard to a life of service and a life that considers others as better than themselves.

This might seem awkward or idealistic in our very self-centered society, but it’s the pathway to grace, favor and freedom.

Apply humility to the ruthless and volatile world of political debate. It’s not that the humble person doesn’t have a political viewpoint, but he or she surely doesn’t need to be the first to speak or the loudest to express their view. The humble person doesn’t even need to be explained or understood. Why? Because his or her life and thus his or her conduct isn't about him or her.

Humility’s antithesis is pride. Pride won’t take correction — it’s always right, and it lives for the benefit of self. Humility does not.

Those with pride read the Biblical parable with the lens of self-preservation, always visualizing themselves as the hero of the story.

Those with humility realize there may be room to grow and are convinced that they may be falling short of God’s mandates. The same is true with any other story or scenario. The point is, especially now, in this very weird and troubling year of 2020, we desperately need humble people, not prideful ones.

Joe D'Orsie

Rapho Township