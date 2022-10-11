As the writer of the Sept. 24 letter “What’s unmentioned about electric cars” points out, we must boost the production of electricity for the power grid as we transition from petroleum-powered vehicles to electric-powered vehicles.

To this end, our lawmakers have already passed important legislation as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition to helping to decarbonize the U.S. electric grid, the legislation will also expand the capacity of transmission lines, improving and increasing their flexibility, reliability and resilience.

An argument could be made that the batteries in future electric cars will actually act to strengthen the grid. At least one electric vehicle manufacturer (Ford) is already offering the possibility of using the vehicle’s battery as a home backup storage device. Imagine a future grid in which everyone’s vehicle battery is an integral part of the electric grid’s storage capability.

Lithium batteries are already being recycled, as are wind generator blades. Of course, these operations must be ramped up, but there is nothing so hazardous about these materials that would prevent this from happening.

We are already seeing the end result of our past lack of action regarding the likely cause of climate change, so a change in course should be welcome.

Ray H. Heisey

Manheim Township