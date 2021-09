As a resident who lives near Lancaster Bible College and travels on Eden Road multiple times a day, I want to give a shoutout to the college for the recent improvements at the main intersection onto the campus. The simple, yet dignified signs and beautiful landscaping — all done in a matter of a few weeks — really enhance the entrance in a positive way. Every time I drive by I appreciate the effort, so figured it was time I tell them!

Michael Tafelski

Manheim Township