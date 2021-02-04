The writer of the Jan. 28 letter “Wants to hear from conservatives” asked for well-thought-through, constructive ideas.

Here are some election security ideas I believe qualify. Tell your state House and Senate members to require the following: that all voters to present valid photographic identification when they vote; that all who are registering to vote provide documentation of being a U.S. citizen; that state and local election officials verify the accuracy of new voter registration against state and federal databases; that individuals who register by mail vote in person the first time they vote, if they are able; that all individuals who register to vote by mail-in forms comply with the applicable Help America Vote Act (2002) provisions; that all third-party organizations that conduct voter registration drives write the name of their organization, as well as the volunteer or employee name handling each registration, on the voter registration form and return all completed forms to election officials within 10 days of signing; that all state courts notify election officials when individuals whose names are drawn from the registration rolls and are excused from jury duty since they are not a U.S. citizen or no longer live in the jurisdiction; that Pennsylvania enter into agreements with other states to compare registration lists to exclude those registered in two states; and, finally, to reject any effort to get rid of the Electoral College.

Election integrity is not a federal issue. Acknowledge the reality of what is at stake with election security and take ownership as a citizen. Only together can we make sure elections are secure.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township