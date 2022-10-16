The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center is simply awesome. Not only is it beautiful, but it has best-of-the-best caregivers giving healing care to the sick and injured.

My daughter’s doctor came in on a Sunday because he was worried she might need attention. When he arrived, he found that she needed fluid removed to ease her breathing.

They are checking her stem to stern, and our family is so glad for the care she is receiving. The entire staff is outstanding. Everything is state of the medical arts!

It’s easily located, only about 2 miles from the health campus on Harrisburg Pike. I believe that Lancaster County is in good hands for medical care in the 21st century.

Ruthie Bailey

East Lampeter Township