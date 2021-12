There’s outstanding talent, production and entertainment on display at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center. I attended the musical “Les Miserables — School Edition” this week and was blown away by the performances of the young people ages 6-18.

Their voices and acting ability were so good. I went to this show wondering what to expect from this age group. I came away in awe of each and every one who took part in this event.

Treat yourself to an evening of pure delight.

June Summers

Ephrata