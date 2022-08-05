By endorsing Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor, I believe that our incumbent congressman, Lloyd Smucker, continues to exercise zero independence from the radical ideology of today’s Republican Party (“Mastriano is Smucker’s pick for governor,” Aug. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline).

In my view, Smucker has never seriously challenged former President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional behavior, his lies about the election or his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

These are some of the reasons I am choosing the moderate path and looking at Bob Hollister for Congress. Hollister was a Lancaster County Republican for many years. I believe that the Republican Party abandoned Hollister and many others during the time leading up to, and in the aftermath of, Jan. 6.

I’m impressed with Hollister’s ability to effectively deal with diverse groups of people and compete in the marketplace of ideas that represents a local congressional campaign. His commonsense philosophy should appeal to much of Lancaster County and the 11th Congressional District.

I ask all voters to help us break out of the current polarized political environment by taking a look at and voting for Hollister for Congress.

Dominic “Nick” Castaldi

Mount Joy