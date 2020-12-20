For many years, I donated new toys to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. I was not aware of what happened after I placed the items in the collection box, but hoped the children who received these toys enjoyed playing with them.

This year, however, I had the honor to volunteer at the Toys for Tots distribution site in Lancaster County. I was amazed by how much work went into organizing such a momentous task. Countless hours were spent by volunteers — many of them Marine Corps veterans, their spouses, relatives and friends — in sorting, setting up tables of toys and helping the adults choose just the right gifts for their children.

High school students also donated their time to make this weeklong gift-giving a huge success.

My appreciation and admiration go out to all those people who donated the toys, and to the volunteers who spent many days and nights gathering the collection boxes and working at the distribution center. I am proud to be a resident of this wonderful community.

Andrea Accardi Manor Township