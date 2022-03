I had to send this letter of congratulations regarding the absolutely wonderful production of “The Wizard Of Oz” that we attended on the evening of March 3 at Hempfield High School.

The entire cast (actors, dancers, singers) and the visuals were all amazing! Kudos also to the staff working with the students — the hard work showed. Everyone left the auditorium raving about it!

Rosemary Ford

East Hempfield Township