Regarding LNP | LancasterOnline’s front-page story and photos about the North Museum Science and Engineering Fair and the titles of the winning projects (“Young STEM explorers,” March 10), one word comes to mind — wow!

I am in awe of the titles of two of the winning projects: “Which Savonius Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine Setup is more Efficient: One with a Wind Deflector or One Without” and “Immune Checkpoint Regulation in Molecular Subtypes of Endometrial Cancer — Expression of PD-L1/PD-1.”

As an engineer by education and practice, I can’t begin to even understand the meaning of these projects and, correspondingly, am most impressed with the apparent depth of topic research.

While only these two projects are referenced, the front-page photo shows an impressive number of student exhibitors.

To all these young people: Continue your education and maintain your ambition. This is evidence you will serve the future of our humankind well. Thank you for your future endeavors.

Herman Ramig

Manheim Township