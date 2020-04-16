For over 90 years Lancaster Catholic High School has served the Lancaster community by providing an option for excellent education. It is grounded in the tradition of combining rigorous academics with the values of the Catholic faith. Recently, it has proven that it can carry those traditions and values into the needs and demands of a 21st century education. Even before Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closing of schools because of the novel coronavirus, Lancaster Catholic had its flexible instruction program ready to implement.

Because of this, the school was able to provide online education for its students during the week after the governor’s announcement. Learning was adjusted, not interrupted. As a parent of a student there, I am impressed, satisfied and grateful. My hat is off to the administration, staff and especially the teachers who are making every effort to continue the tradition for which Lancaster Catholic has been known.

Katherine Millen

East Lampeter Township