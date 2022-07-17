Is concubinage the ultimate goal here?

State Senate Bill 106 contains a proposed state constitutional amendment adding language that Pennsylvania does not “grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”

Women require no interference from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania in personal, private reproductive decisions. If the intent of this bill is to impose draconian laws on women, lawmakers must also impose them on men.

Some suggestions:

1. Men must obtain and pay a substantial fee for a sexual contact license. All fees are given to women who become pregnant from said contact.

2. Tax ejaculation. Surely men won’t mind the government prying into such a personal, private matter. Think of the revenue that would generate!

3. If women are now reduced to concubines, remuneration is absolutely required. A statewide fund must be created for the support and maintenance of women and the children they birth. Men must be taxed for this fund.

4. All costs associated with pregnancy must be covered by the state. Maternity leave and compensation must be granted and paid for personally by any legislators who vote to restrict women’s rights.

5. Orphanages must be reestablished, as the current foster care system will be unsustainable. Men must be taxed to fund them.

Since the goal of politicians who support SB 106 is seemingly to force women to give birth, lawmakers must also force men to support these children. Rape, incest, domestic violence and child abuse must be addressed, but surely such astute politicians as these won’t have any trouble doing that.

Gayle Ray

Lititz