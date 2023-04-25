The Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster appreciates LNP | Lancasteronline’s acknowledgment of the importance of remembering and studying the Holocaust. The newspaper’s placement of the article and photographs of our April 17 Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Memorial Day) commemoration speaks volumes about our community’s priorities (“Pass the torch,” April 18, Page A1).

Lancaster County is steeped in history, including sometimes painful history. All people must remember the Holocaust and other genocides in world history to end current, and prevent future, destruction of specific ethnic or religious groups.

Our program included stories of resistance group members who fought against the Nazis, delivered by religious school students from Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster City and Temple Beth El in East Petersburg.

Students from both congregations worked together to teach our community that Jews and others not only fought back, but some died in the process. In fact, the date of Yom HaShoah as defined by the State of Israel marks the beginning of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising on the Jewish calendar.

Israelis and Jews worldwide honor those who fought back. May all their memories be a blessing.

Miriam A.G. Baumgartner

Manor Township

Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster president