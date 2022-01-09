As the new year begins, we are moved to help those in need. While seasonal giving is a laudable effort, I ask everyone to take the generosity that goes hand in hand with the holidays and start doing the same all year round.

The Lebanon Valley Family YMCA was founded more than 120 years ago by a small group of people who were interested in building a better community. Since that time, our reach into the community has grown, including the beautiful 120-acre Camp Rocky Creek property in Cornwall. However, with that expansion come added challenges, and it truly takes a community to continue delivering for the community.

It doesn’t always have to involve donating money, either. For example, Lancaster-based Charter Homes & Neighborhoods shut down for the day and volunteered at Camp Rocky Creek as a part of its annual Make a Difference Day outing. Charter volunteers worked on a number of maintenance and improvement projects at the camp. From building and restoring fire pits to transforming an empty space into a library, the donations of time, supplies and labor filled in a resource gap for our organization, enhancing the Camp Rocky Creek experience for the greater community.

Communities and nonprofits are in need not just during the holiday season but also during every season. We are grateful to the entire Charter team and to all of our donors, volunteers and employees for making a difference every day to help build a better community.

Phil Tipton

CEO, Lebanon Valley Family YMCA