Plans — not positions — matter!

Some local elected officials want to open up the local economy sooner, in defiance of the state’s plan. They stake out a position, as opposed to what is truly needed — a detailed plan.

Worse yet, they espouse these positions without any true collaboration with other necessary parties — most notably the local health care systems.

Some have pointed to the percentage of COVID-19 deaths and cases coming from nursing facilities as a reason to open sooner. I do not believe it matters where COVID-19 cases originate — home or a senior facility. If our local hospitals reach and surpass intensive care unit capacity, the next patients may suffer unnecessarily.

Elected officials need to engage the necessary local organizations and assist — not lead — in the development of a detailed plan suitable for the local community. There needs to be an agreed-upon early warning system so, if necessary, actions can be implemented to stem surge increases in the demand for ICU resources that push hospitals toward capacity.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There should be some level of community education and communication about the plan, with emphasis on “what if” scenarios. In this way, if measures are needed to slow down or reverse course, the community will respond (hopefully) with minimal dissent.

Do you want to be that next patient when there are no more ICU beds and/or the hospital staff has reached its limit to adequately care for critically ill patients?

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy