About 30 years ago, in my high school English class, a dynamo of an English teacher named Miss Beatty opened our eyes to a world of classic literature.

As an adult, I’ve thought of her on my travels from time to time. Greek mythology heroes became rock stars on the “stage” that is the Acropolis. Along the little lanes of Canterbury, and in the same inns where they slept, I’d see medieval pilgrims telling tales as Chaucer did.

One book I never enjoyed was “Animal Farm,” because I didn’t particularly like farm animals, especially pigs. I now realize we read such a book in hopes we that we never experience the level of abject political weaponization that has descended upon America this summer, as if our country were a developing nation.

“All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others,” George Orwell wrote in “Animal Farm.”

If you have not read a classic in a long time, let me suggest you start with this one. Animals are often a very good judge of character. What a shame that people aren’t — and that some sheep will never learn.

Stephanie Kramer

Lancaster