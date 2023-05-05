I don’t have any children in the Manheim Township School District schools, and I don’t have any grandkids, either. But I fear for the future of township students if the current slate of endorsed Republican candidates is elected to our school board.

Manheim Township school leadership fosters a nurturing environment for all learners and staff. The goal is to prepare students for successful futures in the working world and higher education. They learn critical thinking, the value of science and acceptance of each other.

I am not sure how long that can last when some board members are more interested in promoting a particular philosophy of pedagogy than on preparing children to be thoughtful and responsible leaders and caring citizens.

Democrats JoAnn Hentz, Terrance Henderson, Sara Woodbury, Patrick Grenter and Mark Boldizar know what the real issues in the Manheim Township School District are, and they are prepared to address them. They know that a divisive, extremist platform designed to control schools — at the cost of an inclusive, equitable and challenging environment — would be harmful for students, teachers and our community. They deserve our votes May 16.

Elizabeth E. Brown

Manheim Township