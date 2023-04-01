This is a call to action for English teachers, writers and everyone who respects the English language.

If you want to make a difference: Go and find a child, one who will listen to you. Explain to him or her that numbers are always fewer; they are never less. For example, a company will lay off fewer than 65 employees. If the child has five pencils and loses three pencils, he will have three fewer pencils with which to write down the rules of grammar.

Then, if he wants to take a nap, he or she will lie down. If the person instinctively wanted to say “lay down,” he or she would need to pick herself up and lay herself down. That is neither possible nor is it grammatical.

Change begins with a few voices making more, not less, effort.

Roberta Strickler

Manheim Township