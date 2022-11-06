November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, offering an important reminder to support all Pennsylvania caregivers.

As an Alzheimer’s Association volunteer and board member, I understand the challenges Pennsylvania caregivers are facing. Here in Pennsylvania, there are more than 400,000 family caregivers who are juggling competing priorities, including work and other family responsibilities.

The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time — on average four to eight years following a diagnosis. These caregivers are stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed and could use some help.

Take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia and educate yourself about the disease — the more you know, the easier it will be to help.

Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter to learn more and get involved. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well-deserved support to those who give so much. Visit alz.org/pa to learn more.

Kris Hansen-Kieffer

Vice Provost for Student Success and Engagement, Messiah University

Alzheimer’s Association board member