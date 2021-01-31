Sadly, in my view, we had another LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section on Jan. 17 with self-serving opinions but, again, no acknowledgment that the media itself had any role in shaping the views that you say led to the recent illegal intrusion into the U.S. Capitol.

Why do you seemingly refuse to allow any dialogue on that topic? Rather, you lead us to believe that racism is the problem, even though I believe former President Donald Trump did more for and gained more votes from Black people and other minorities than any other recent president.

We are lectured about the right-wing extremists, but there were rarely such full lectures last summer while some cities were burned by “peaceful” protesters. We are told that we should only concern ourselves about matters where we have influence within our own tribe — all while knowing that our country may never have been founded if that opinion was held by our founders.

Why can’t you acknowledge that the Jan. 6 rioters do not represent the whole of the 74 million people who voted for Trump? And that, in my view, the courts did not settle questions about some states’ changes to their election processes? The courts did in some instances what was easy and simple — they decided not to get involved.

Until these basic questions are properly addressed, you can publish all the opinions of Democrats and “never Trumpers” that you want, but the minds of 74 million hardworking, conscientious Americans will not be changed. Do you have the courage to honestly pursue answers to these unresolved issues? I hope so.

A. Dale Weaver

East Hempfield Township