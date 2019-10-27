Hey, seniors, you still have time to get the correct flu vaccines this year (for me, that means those selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, likely to be the most common strains of types A and B circulating in the U.S. this winter and next spring). For the 2019-20 season, your doctor might recommend for “over 65s” a higher dose (called Fluzone High-Dose) or one with a helper, called an adjuvant, to make it work better (called FluAd). Remember that we seniors are not supposed to get the live flu vaccine.
If you cannot find vaccine made specifically for seniors when you are ready for the flu shot, get the standard dose, and then ask your primary care provider if you should get a second dose later if we have a serious or late flu season. Remember you cannot get the flu from inactivated viruses.
And please consider passing the peace with a fist bump or elbow bump at Sunday church this week. If you are coughing, sniffling, sneezing or have fever, perhaps try “Bedside Baptist,” which means worshipping by radio at Marsh Chapel, Boston University, 11 a.m. at PBS-WBUR, now available on your computer or smartphone.
Kenneth Brown, M.D.
Manheim Township