I believe the upcoming Nov. 2 election is as important as the presidential election. This municipal election will determine who will sit on the school board for Hempfield School District. It has the potential to add diversity that better reflects our actual community diversity.

It has been unsettling to see MAGA mobs storm school board meetings nationwide to protest mask requirements in the face of COVID-19 or the teaching of anti-racist curricula. Some on the political right have demonstrated their willingness to threaten and intimidate policymakers in pursuit of their goals. I understand that this is a planned disruption by some far-right groups.

In response, sadly, reports suggest some school board members and other school officials are resigning, understandably unwilling to put up with verbal abuse from unhinged parents and community members calling for their ouster or, in some cases nationally, blatantly threatening violence.

As you probably know, the Central York school board recently had banned teachers from using a list of materials — books, articles and films — that focused on issues like diversity and racism. Most of the materials were written or created by people of color. Thankfully, some parents, kids (and national attention) were able to convince the school board to rescind its decision to restrict racism studies. I hope that other school boards, including those in Lancaster County, learn the lessons of the Central York debacle.

We have some great candidates in Hempfield who are willing to step up for our kids. Be sure to vote for Amy R. Moreno, Alison Hutchinson, Theron Mitchell and Jennifer Applegate.

Joyce Franz

West Hempfield Township