Joe Mohler, committeeman for the Lancaster Township Republican Committee and its former chairman, touched in his May 1 LNP | LancasterOnline column (“We can’t trust Barletta or Mastriano with our democracy”) on compelling reasons why two front-runners in the GOP gubernatorial primary, Lou Barletta and Doug Mastriano, should not be voted into Pennsylvania’s highest leadership position.

Mohler wrote that these two candidates in particular cannot be trusted with our democracy and that “the peaceful transfer of power is on the ballot.” Mastriano, a state senator, has called for a “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 general election and 2021 primary. And Barletta has supported an election “audit.” In both cases, it is seemingly to get a nod of approval from former President Donald Trump.

Mohler noted that our democracy is under attack when candidates like Barletta and Mastriano seem to have the goal of winning elections by creating division and championing the causes of extremist conspiracists and right-wing populists in order to serve the current cult of personality.

Pennsylvanians must decide: Do we want a governor who believes in the certification of elections based on an honest vote count? Hopefully yes.

Do we want a governor who will propose and sign into law legislation that suppresses voting rights or empowers those overseeing elections to overturn election results if their party candidate loses? Hopefully not.

To Republicans and Democrats alike, please heed the call to vote for leaders with vision and integrity. Unity and trust in our institutions on the local, state and national levels are also on the ballot.

Anne D. Miller

Manor Township