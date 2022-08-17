Additional comments regarding the Aug. 10 letter “History of the hammer and sickle”:

For anyone who thinks that living under socialism (communism) would be so great, I recommend reading “Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine, 1921-1933,” a 2017 book by Anne Applebaum. It is about what the Soviet Union did to Ukraine in the 1920s and 1930s.

Also, I believe that the things described in the 1960 book “The Naked Communist” by W. Cleon Skousen are now happening in our country.

Don’t forget that USSR stands for Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Liz Buckwalter

Clay Township