I am reading the book “The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and the Making of American Capitalism,” by Edward E. Baptist. Every American should read this well-researched social and economic history, because I believe our history books, society and government lied to us.

Since the beginning of our republic, American landowners literally stole the lives of millions of African Americans through enslavement, torture, murder and rape. Why? For money, of course! Free Black labor through enslavement significantly increased cotton production, which was profoundly profitable for Southern landowners and also allowed Northerners to build a huge, diversified manufacturing economy, thus creating a modern U.S. economy — the world’s largest.

Slavery split the nation, and the subsequent racial prejudice deprived African Americans of the freedoms, rights and privileges they justly deserved in American society. The trauma and systemic racism suffered by African Americans negatively affected their health and prosperity — and it still does.

The genocide committed on Native Americans to steal their land for expansion equally traumatized them. An American hero, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, said, “The scars and stains of racism are still deeply embedded in American society.”

Please learn the truth to help rectify this terrible tragedy. Racism is eating at the American soul, and it will destroy us. Nobody is free in America if others are not!

Do as Lewis said: “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble” to save our democracy and finally — finally — give all Americans the freedoms promised in our Constitution.

Dennis Zimmerman

Warwick Township