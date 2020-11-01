I was excited to see the headline “Healing together” and the secondary headline “How area hospitals and organizations help families grieving infant loss” in the Living section of the Oct. 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

I expected to see a mention of all the area organizations ministering to grieving parents of infants. Instead, I read that Sweet Pea Project “paved the way ... in 2011.”

Actually, Share of Lancaster has been supporting grieving parents since 1981. The Sweet Pea Project is a relative newcomer.

This article would have also been a great place to mention Chip Snyder and the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, which sponsors burials six times a year at no cost to parents. A visit to the graves at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, which donated and maintains the plot, is a sobering experience, with more than 100 burials over the past 35-plus years.

Those of us who were involved with Share in the early years are now grandparents. But others have stepped up over the years to keep Share actively supporting parents.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I found a list of organizations supporting parents grieving the loss of a child on LancasterOnline. I am disappointed that in a relatively long article about organizations helping families grieve, you did not mention all the organizations and give contact and meeting information.

Many people over the past 40 years have worked so that today’s parents have time with their infants, and support as they grieve. Thank you for bringing this important subject to the forefront again.

Shelley Crider

Manheim Township