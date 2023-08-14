When I was a child, my parents took my siblings and me to church every Sunday. I attended the same church until I got married and moved away from home.

The pastor at our church concluded every sermon with an admonition “to stay awake, alive and alert.”

Throughout my adult years — and I am in my 70s now — those words have stayed with me.

Look around. Pay attention. Think deeply about what you see. Ponder carefully what you hear.

Words like “woke” are used in negative ways; concepts like critical race theory are demonized; memes replace critical thinking; and groups claiming to be “for liberty” are merely advancing their own exclusive agenda, while opposing liberty for all who think, love and act differently from them. So this is the time to stay awake, alive and alert.

These individuals and groups have no interest in liberty and freedom for all. They care only about liberty for their own group — those who think and act like they do — while denying the same liberty and freedom to those who are different from themselves. Liberty for some but not for all.

This is the time to stay awake, alive and alert. We cannot afford to sleep on what’s at stake.

Stay awake.

Lynette Meck

Lititz