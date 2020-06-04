As we debate moves to reopen our county, there should be one thing that is not debatable when it comes to COVID-19: a requirement to wear a mask in any public place and for businesses to require masks for their employees, as well.

I have read and heard several reasons why people are not wearing them. The first is, “Masks don't do anything anyway.” This statement is completely false. While masks are not a 100% fix, they are documented to limit the transmission of the disease. Austria, for example, saw a 90% drop in transmission after it enacted a mandatory mask requirement. Japan has only had a fraction of the deaths seen in the U.S. and did not close its economy — but masks were required.

The second reason I hear for not wearing masks is that the individual is “strong, defiant and brave.” What they should be saying is, “I don’t care about anyone but myself!”

Those who are brave enough, selfless and strong enough to wear a mask — putting up with the discomfort to try to do as much as they can to protect others — should be thanked.

Unfortunately, I believe we have weak leadership from the president of the United States all the way down to the local level. The district attorney is not willing to prosecute anyone for violating any order from the governor pertaining to social distancing or businesses being open, so I am assuming that stance would also include those not wearing personal protective equipment.

Matt Freidly

Clay Township