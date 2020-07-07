I applaud the decision by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine requiring that masks be worn in public spaces to slow the transmission of COVID-19, which has already killed more Americans than were lost in World War I.

We do not permit people to make a personal choice to drive when drunk or to smoke in public places, because we know these behaviors endanger others. We have plenty of data that shows not wearing a mask endangers others.

I also strongly feel there should be enforcement of mask violations, with warnings and fines. If we did not enforce laws against drunken driving, does anyone really think people would stop doing it for the greater good?

We also need to ensure that only those with actual medical conditions are excluded from the mask requirement. While I agree we should not mandate documentation, at minimum we should require any place of business or public venue to stop anyone without a mask and ask if they have a medical condition that precludes wearing one.

Recently, I was in a locally owned market where about half of the customers were not wearing masks. The manager just shrugged and said he assumed they were medically compromised, adding he also felt mask-wearing was a personal choice.

This is the attitude I find at many local venues. I will not be spending my money at any business that essentially colludes in endangering others.

Linda Crockett

Adamstown