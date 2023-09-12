All parents have a right to be involved in their child’s public school education. Our input and opinions matter. I urge everyone to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

I urge everyone to ask questions and find out the position of each candidate on important issues impacting the education of our children.

In Warwick School District, seven school board members will be elected in November. As a resident of Lititz, a taxpayer in the Warwick School District, a lifelong educator and a proud parent and grandparent, I urge you to vote for Lydia Walker de Ardon (four-year term); Kellye McMillion (four-year term); Amanda Chap (four-year term); Cynthia Wingenroth (four-year term); Kimberly Regennas (four-year-term); Cyndi DeLong (two-year term); and Dick Hall (two-year term).

These candidates support the rights of all parents to have a say in their child’s education. They respect the hard work and accomplishments of members leaving the board. They support board policies developed in concert with district leadership, diligent committees, teachers and parents.

I urge you to do research in order to understand the values and character of the candidates. Public school board elections are not about political party. They are about choosing leaders who are fiscally responsible, willing to learn and focused on addressing the needs of all students while respecting the rights of all parents. To learn more about the candidates, go to supportwarwickschools.org.

Richard Barbour

Lititz