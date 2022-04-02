One of the major topics of conversation today seems to be high prices (food and gasoline being at the top of the list). Let me paraphrase a few critical portions of a lecture, “Inflation in the United States,” delivered by John Steele Gordon at Hillsdale College in Michigan on Jan. 6, in which he tells us that money is just another commodity, much like food, automobiles or TVs.

But because money is, by definition, the one commodity universally accepted in exchange for every other commodity, we have a special term for when it falls in price: inflation.

As the price of money falls, the price of every other commodity must rise.

So, why would money fall? Simply put, it is due to an increase in the supply of money relative to other goods and services.

Governments have only three ways to fund any of their operations: tax, borrow or simply print more money. War is the most expensive operation for any government. We are not now at war, but we have so many other urgent operations to fund (and no money to fund them) that we take to the printing press. We increase the supply.

We can blame Vladimir Putin (the monster/war criminal that he is), or we can blame politics, oil or anything else that’s handy. Take your pick.

I can’t offer any solution, I’m in the same boat you are. May God save Ukraine.

C.L. Ritchey

Manheim Township