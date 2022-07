A friend of mine is colorblind and he does electrical work. He connects thermostats and works on phone lines, because he can tell the different wire colors by shades of gray. In the United States, there are a lot of people who see things only in black or white. Not just in people, but in many situations — abortion, politics, religion, sexual orientation, guns and much more.

Things are not just black and white, but shades of gray. More people should be like my friend.

Jon Heck

Manheim Township