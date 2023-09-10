After reading the well-written column by Ad Crable in the Sept. 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“County key in effort to plant 10M trees in Pa.”), I just want to say “thank you” for putting it on the front page of the newspaper for all to see.

Our county suffers from some of the worst environmental stresses in the state. It is less than 15% wooded, and many of the tree species are in decline from diseases and invasive insects. Developments and access roads are also factors affecting trees.

It is imperative that we plant as many trees as humanly possible to help offset the catastrophic consequences of not having enough of them.

Our society seems to gauge progress on economic factors such as job creation, housing starts and high farming yields — to name a few — but not much attention seems to be paid to the overall health of the environment around us. It seems to be talked about and acted upon only when our backs are to the wall. Polluted groundwater, ozone action days and catastrophic flooding are all byproducts of mismanagement of our environment, and it is scary to me that we treat them all as normal parts of our lives.

I personally believe this situation to be unacceptable. And if environmental issues are not immediately addressed, our children and grandchildren are going to be faced with severely degraded living standards — and not the “economic” kind.

Planting trees and watching them grow is a wonderful experience to behold, and it truly will make Mother Earth a better place to live for future generations of Americans.

Have you planted your tree today?

Paul Rineer

Columbia