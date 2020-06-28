A lot of things happened the past few weeks that many citizens didn’t like. So what should we do about those things? Educate ourselves and vote.

The power is in our hands, in our representative form of government. We have the power, the right and the duty to choose those who closely reflect our ideals. We’re responsible, as citizens, for the kinds of things that happen in our society.

Please look at the mayors, city councils, governors, district attorneys, senators and representatives where those awful “things” have taken place. They represent us! Those politicians make the laws and policies and appoint the police chiefs who affect their citizens; they allow those dreadful “things” to happen. What party do they represent? What are their values? Do they represent your values? Educate yourself — spend a little bit of time looking for who and what political persuasion is in charge where these “things” happen.

The bottom line: In our wonderful representative republic, the people are in charge. The “things” that take place are allowed to happen because we vote in the people making the laws, policies and appointments. If we don’t like it, vote them out. No need to riot and inflict harm on our society. Educate yourself and vote for the person who represents you. You are responsible.

Jack Bleacher

Pequea Township